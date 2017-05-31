Boston’s stained glass window to Hanseatic past in German church

Part of Boston’s Coat of Arms is enshrined in a new stained glass window in Germany celebrating the town’s connection to the Hanseatic League.

The window, which features the three Princes’ Coronets – representing the Dukes of Richmond, Suffolk and Brittany – is one of 14 Hanseatic town’s to be included, and the only English one.

The installation has been made possible by a German businessman, who gave €750,000 (£250,000) to the St Nicholas church restoration in Anklam.

Boston was the 185th town to join the new Hanse league in 2015 following a 700-year absence.

Chairman Alison Fairman told The Standard: “We are very excited about this huge donation from the gentleman in Germany. Quite out of the blue we were contacted by a spokesman from Anklam asking if we could supply details of the Boston crest.

“I contacted the council and they sent one or two different ones and the church went with the one with three crowns – the same crowns are on the Grammar School crest.”

The original Hanseatic League was an alliance of traders and merchants from Northern Germany, the Baltic States and Lowland Europe.

In the Medieval league, Boston, one of the wealthiest ports in England, was a ‘Kontore’ – a trading post – and held a ‘house’ – an area to conduct trade and a steelyard.

Boston’s prominence as a port between the 13th and 15th centuries meant it developed strong ties with the original League .

Mrs Fairman and three others have had an invitation from the Mayor of Anklam to the official unveiling of the window in August.

St Nicholas Church dates back to 1280. Most of the town was destroyed by Allied bombing in 1944 and reconstruction began in 1994.