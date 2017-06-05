Boston Sausage staff ‘safe’ after London attack

A Boston-based business which runs a stall on London’s Borough Market has reported its staff as safe following Saturday’s attack in the city.

Mountain’s Boston Sausage, based off High Street, told visitors in a statement on its Facebook page: “Thanks for all the messages of concern in regards to the terrible incident at Borough Market. All our staff are safe. Our thoughts are with everyone involved in the attacks.”

They added that: “A couple of the lads were still at the market having a few beers but luckily the police managed to get them away safely.”

Saturday’s incident saw pedestrian’s on the capital’s famous bridge run down by a rental van before three men got out and began randomly stabbing members of the public in nearby pubs and restaurants - including at the Borough Market.

Seven people were killed and 21 others left in critical condition following the attack. The three attackers were reportedly killed themselves within eight minutes of the first 999 call.