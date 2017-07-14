Boston woman is raising funds for Oman charity trek

A Boston woman is set to join gold medal Olympian Greg Rutherford and author Giovanna Fletcher on a ‘life-changing experience’ for charity.

Amanda Smith, 40, has been selected to join 50 others in a trek to Oman from Saturday, November 4, to Friday, November 10.

To take part, Amanda needs to raise £2,775 but has set a target of raising £3,000 by August.

Trekkers will be split into team Greg or team Giovanna, and will raise funds for Coppafeel, which educates people on the symptoms of breast cancer and the importance of checking your breasts regularly.

Amanda began fundraising for cancer charities after she lost a school friend to bowel cancer. Amanda said: “It made me re-evaluate my life. At the time, I was overweight and generally in a rut.

“From that moment I began not only to lose weight but decided to take on various challenges and in the process raise money for cancer charities.”

She has now completed challenges include the Race For Life, an abseil down Pilgrim Hospital, a sky dive, and the Three Peaks challenge.

Through her fundraising efforts, Amanda estimates she has raised about £20,000.

To celebrate her 10th year of fundraising Amanda wanted a huge challenge, so signed up for the Oman trek.

From thousands who applied, Amanda was selected. When she heard the news, Amanda said: “I was excited, shocked and scared.”

Amanda has now met other trekkers, and has found out which team she is on, which will be revealed later this month.

She said: “I think it will be a life-changing experience.”

Amanda is taking part in various fundraising challenges to try and reach her target.

She will be holding an 80s night and disco on Friday, July 21, at Hubbert’s Bridge Community Centre, from 8pm.

There will also be a photo booth and chance to buy album covers in a raffle style game.

Tickets priced at £10 are available from Amanda on 07729 387404.

Amanda is also running a Coppafeel calender, where for £3 you can choose a date.

The winner will be drawn after all dates have been sold, and will win £100.

Amanda also holds a raffle every week, with two tickets up for grabs to go and see West End show School of Rock.

To take part, donate to Amanda’s fundraising page and leave a comment about what the money is for, such as raffle or calender.

To support Amanda’s fundraising efforts, visit www.everydayhero.co.uk/event/omancoppafeel and search for Amanda Smith.