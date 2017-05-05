BREAKING: Fire crews tackling major blaze on industrial unit, residents told to keep windows closed

Fire crews from across the region are fighting a fire at an industrial unit in Pinchbeck, Spalding this morning, Friday May 5.

The blaze broke out at around 7.30am at the commercial premises in Cresswell Close.

Residents in the area are being advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

An aerial ladder platform, a water carrier and four jets are in use to tackle the extensive fire.

More to follow...