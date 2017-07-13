BREAKING: Former Lincolnshire police officer jailed for life

A former Lincolnshire police officer has been sentenced to life imprisonment today (July 13) after being found guilty of raping and sexual assaulting a young boy.

William Andrew Wright, 30, formerly of Bucknall near Horncastle, is currently in prison for previous convictions.

Today, he was sentenced to life imprisonment (serving a minimum of 12 years) at Lincoln Crown Court.

Wright was found guilty on May 26 by a unanimous jury, of eight counts of rape and sexual assault of a boy between 2005-2007.

Investigating Officer DC Stelfox said: “Wright breached the trust of the victim and his family in order to commit these offences.

“The victim has shown immense bravery in coming forward and giving evidence in this case and his courage has made this conviction possible.

“I hope that the outcome today can go some small way towards helping him move forward with his life.”