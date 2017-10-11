BREAKING: Louth Cattle Market has been saved!

Louth Cattle Market will be retained and refurbished - rather than sold - following a crunch vote at the East Lindsey District Council meeting this evening (October 11).

The Full Council’s decision tonight - which was unanimous amongst those in attendance - will put an end to almost half a decade of speculation over the Cattle Market’s future.

Louth Cattle Market.

The vote came just one week after the Council’s executive board formally recommended the site to be saved rather than sold.

This recommendation was made following a district-wide public consultation over the summer, which showed that 84 per cent of people wanted the keep the Cattle Market.

