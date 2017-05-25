Bulk up with new obstacle park

A new Obstacle Park opens in Sutterton on Saturday.

The fitness venue, in the Old Spalding Road, features more than 30 obstacles from simple walls to upper body rigs, tyre swings and much more.

Business owner and fitness enthusiast 52-year-old Jacqui Sesstein said: ““It is a perfect venue for Local Cadets, Youth clubs and Scout/Cubs Groups as they will be able to use the facilities for preparing for Badges or Duke of Edinburgh Awards and camping on site can be arranged and we have a resident fire pit!”

The owners plan a number of events including competitive timed events and challenges as well as opening it to children during school holidays.

The park will open from 10am.

For more information visit www.theobstaclepark.net