Burglar caused more than £400 damage but only stole £8 and a marshmallow sweet

A burglar caused more than £400 of damage breaking in to two Boston premises in one night but only managed to steal £8 and a marshmallow sweet, a court has been told.

36-year-old Christa Sorren Ridley, of Tower Road in Boston, admitted two offences of burglary and theft when he appeared at Boston’s magistrate’s court, and asked for two further offences and an attempted burglary to be taken into consideration when he was sentenced.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said the first offence was committed at Brown’s Cocktail Bar in Dolphin Lane at 1am on July 6 when he broke in via a flat roof, smashing a small window to gain access.

He said Ridley was seen on cctv using tools found there to try and break into a safe but failing.

He was also seen disconnecting the cctv system.

Four hours later, Ridley broke into the Boston Snooker Centre in Artillery Row by forcing a door on the roof and breaking through a false roof and a false ceiling.

He was also seen to force doors to gain access to the club itself and was seen to damage two gaming machines and a lottery machine but failing to get access to any money.

Mr Clare said the internal alarm was activated and police found Ridley there and he was arrested.

He said the damage at the cocktail bar alone was around £400 and much more was caused at the snooker club, but he had only been able to steal a total of £8 in cash and a marshmallow sweet.

He added that Ridley had been sentenced to three years imprisonment for burglary in June 2014.

Mitigating, Elizabeth Harte said Ridley had relapsed into a serious heroin addiction but had not been in any trouble since being released from prison 20 months ago.

After considering a report from the Probation Service, the magistrates imposed a 12 month community order and ordered Ridley to attend 15 days rehabilitation and to observe a six month rehabilitation order.

He was also ordered to pay £400 compensation.