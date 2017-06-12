Burglar jailed after he was caught stealing pub charity boxes

A man who was caught stealing charity boxes from a Boston pub was today (Friday) jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

John Perry was found inside the Hammer and Pincers at Wyberton Fen, as the landlord was locking up for the night.

Greg Purcell, prosecuting, said “The front doors had been locked and the lounge was in darkness when the landlord noticed the defendant go to leave.

“The landlord headed towards the corridor and apprehended the defendant.”

Perry was found with a cushion cover in which he had concealed charity boxes for a number of organisations including ex-servicemen’s groups and the Butterfly Trust. The boxes had been chained to the bar to prevent them being taken but had been removed by Perry.

Mr Purcell said that at the time of the offence Perry was on bail for an earlier burglary carried out at a hotel..

Perry, who at the time was living in a hostel following his release from an earlier prison sentence, sneaked into the manager’s office at the Royal Hotel on Drummond Road, Skegness, and found a set of keys which gave him access to the safe. He made off with £1,225 cash.

The court was told that Perry had 44 previous convictions for a total of 122 offences.

Perry, 43, of Carver Road, Boston, admitted burglary at the Royal Hotel on 11 April and theft from the Hammer and Pincers pub on 22 April. He was jailed for a total of 18 months.

Neil Sands, in mitigation, said that Perry recognised that he has to change his ways or he faces spending his life in prison.

“He aims to keep himself away from drugs.

“These offences are related to drugs. A dealer found out he had been released from prison and wanted his £1,500 back. Pressure was applied and he committed these offences.”