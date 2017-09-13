Burglar stole laptop while ‘altercation’ took place outside

A burglar stole a lap top computer after sneaking into a house while the occupants were involved in an altercation outside, Lincoln Crown Court was told today (Wednesday).

Edgaras Jursa took the opportunity to enter the property in Lindis Road, Boston, while the incident was going on.

Jonathon Dee, prosecuting, said “He came through the unlocked French doors, stumbled through a curtain, took a laptop and left.”

He was spotted inside by one of the residents of the shared house but managed to get away.

Police had already been called out to deal with the incident outside the house and the burglary was reported to them.

Officers later went to Jursa’s home and the stolen lap top was found hidden under a cushion on the sofa.

When Jursa was interviewed by police he denied stealing the computer and claimed he had not been near the house.

But in court Jursa, 29, of Woad Farm Road, Boston, admitted a charge of burglary as a result of the incident on 21 February 2016.

He was given a 10 month prison sentence with 200 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £1,250.

Mark Watson, in mitigation, said that Jursa had always worked since arriving in the UK in 2013.

He said Jursa’s partner has recently returned to Lithuania to give birth to their daughter but is due to return in a few weeks.