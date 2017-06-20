Business fire safety courses

Boston Fire Station will be offering businesses safety advice, support and assistance later this month.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue will be holding the course at the station on Robin Hood’s Walk from 2-4.30pm, on Friday, June 23.

Deputy Divisional Commander Dan Moss, community fire protection manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue comments: “We want to work with them to help make their premises safer for their staff and the public, help them improve their compliance with fire safety legislation and help them to develop better levels of servicing and maintenance.

“Whether it’s a business running out of a small industrial unit or a large commercial site, a side-street coffee shop or a licensed premises, we’re here to help. Our free workshops will help business owners understand important fire safety legislation and how to keep their systems compliant and in good working order.”

Businesses can book onto these workshops by calling 01476 565441.

Last year, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended more than 800 unwanted fire signals (UwFS), such as automatic fire alarm and fire detection systems.