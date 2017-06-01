Business’ regional sustainability gong

A Boston manufacturing business is vying for a national sustainability award after triumphing at the regional level.

Dynamic Cassette International (DCI), of Marsh Lane, was named Sustainable Manufacturer of the Year at this year’s Made in the Midlands Awards.

The event, held last Thursday at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, is organised by the Insider media company and aims to recognise the most ambitious and innovative companies operating in the manufacturing sector.

DCI, a leading producer of remanufactured printer cartridges, prides itself on a zero landfill policy.

The business recovers all materials in-house, including used toner powder, wood and metal.

It was represented on the evening by marketing manager Cassandra Brennan, social media executive Calum Chinchen, and business development manager Donna Savidge.

Donna said: “We are delighted to win such a prestigious award and would like to thank Insider and all those involved in the awards for choosing us.

“We are continuously striving to satisfy environmental concerns and pride ourselves on our sustainability, so being recognised means a great deal to everyone here at DCI.

“It was our first time attending the awards, and we can’t speak highly enough of how impressive the evening was – we will certainly be returning in the future.”

As a result of the win, DCI is now automatically through to the national finals – Made in the UK – on Thursday, June 22 at the Titanic Hotel, Liverpool, where it will be up against other manufacturers from around the UK in the Sustainable Manufacturer of the Year category.