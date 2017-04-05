Appeal to help take first aid business forward

A Kirton woman is appealing for help with regards to the burgeoning first aid training and medical cover enterprise she helps run.

Philippa Hunt, 52, set up EQUATES First Aid Training and Event Cover at the start of the year.

The business runs courses in first aid across the UK and is linked with the Grimsby-based Mobile Medical Cover which provides medical cover at events. Mobile Medical Cover was established in July 2012 and is run by a former colleague of Philippa’s in the ambulance service, Marx Furneaux.

Philippa says demand is such that help is needed to take the joint-operation forward, with ‘stuff coming in all the time’.

Philippa is looking for qualified first aid trainers to deliver courses and qualified advanced first aiders, paramedics, medical technicians, doctors, and nurses to support the event medical cover she and Mark provide. However, anyone keen on getting involved is asked to get in touch.

In addition, Philippa is looking for venues in and around Boston suitable for the running of first aid courses.

This new venture for the mum-of-one follows a varied career. In addition to working in the ambulance service, she has been a health care support worker at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital and also served as a police officer in Boston.

The business has an emphasis on two of Philippa’s passions – horses and rugby.

She hopes through the first aid training it provides, people will be able to make a difference when someone is hurt, saying: “You can make a life-saving difference in those situations.”

Contact Philippa on email at huntpj65@gmail.com or by searching Facebook for EQUATES First Aid Training and Event Cover.