BBP Tech company inspires the young

A Boston-based technology company has played host to Giles Academy pupils as part of national World at Work Day.

BBP Tech, on Haven Business Park, gave pupils an opportunity to take part in a series of workshops focusing on jobs and different routes into employment.

The company has a dedicated technology centre which specialises in radio-frequency identification (RFID), smart and contactless cards, tickets and tags.

Speaking about the pupils, Cornelius Dzekashu, BBP Tech’s human resources advisor, said: “These young people are the talent of tomorrow, so it is really important they understand what to expect when it comes to the world of work. By giving the students an insight into what we do here at BBP Tech, they can see for themselves that there is much more to developing smart cards and creating applications with embedded chips than you may think.

“We are always keen to recruit local people, so we hope the visit reinforced that working at BBP Tech is more than a job in manufacturing - it is an opportunity to get a foot on the career ladder in an exciting and evolving industry.”

Steve Davison, head of Giles Futures at Giles Academy added: “Everyone at BBP Tech had a very professional attitude towards the students, who all really enjoyed the day.”

BBP tech employs a technical team of more than 30 industry leading experts that focus on RFID applications, research and development.