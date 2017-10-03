Boston United bosses confirm new lease for Garfits Lane Playing Fields

Developers Chestnut Homes have confirmed a new lease to use the football pitches at Garfit’s Lane Playing Fields for their community football teams but say it has ‘nothing to do with The Quadrant and the New Stadium’.

The lease was revealed following a Boston Borough Council meeting last week according to a caller to The Standard - a council spokesman confirmed the lease had been discussed outside of official proceedings but would not go into further details.

However, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes and chairman of Boston United David Newton confirmed the arrangements had been put in place to The Standard.

He said: “After lengthy negotiations with Boston Borough Council, we can confirm that Boston United’s Community Foundation will be utilising the football pitches at Garfit’s Lane Playing Fields for their community football teams.

“Other teams and the public who use the site will still be able to do so.

“The licence arrangements will ensure that this community facility is put to really good use.”

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman further confirmed via Twitter that the lease was for one year and was for £15,000.

He said there would be no changes to public access and that Chestnut Homes would be responsible for the facilities upkeep.

The reports sparked further concerns over the future building of the new Boston United Community Stadium and associated housing off the A16.

However, a spokesman for Chestnut Homes said the news ‘has nothing to do with The Quadrant and the New Stadium’.