Boston youngsters act out drink dangers in London

Youngsters from Boston have helped raise the curtain on underage drinking with a performance before a special audience in London.

Members of Boston Youth Council were invited to help Boston Community Insp Andy Morrice and members of the town’s Community Alcohol Partnership join others from across the world in marking the 10th anniversary of the initiative.

10/10/2017. London, Great Britian. Photo: Copyright: � Matt Cetti-Roberts/info@frontlinepictures.com. EMN-171019-121429001

As part of the proceedings, at Westminster, the group acted out a special drama performance on underage drinking and raising awareness along with an original song.

Youth council member Rayna Koshy said: “We decided to do a drama performance along with an original song because we recognised that in order to really resonate with the audience we needed to do more than just speak about the dangers of underage drinking.

“The phrase ‘actions speak louder than words’ certainly played a role in our decision to make a memorable presentation which would be thought-provoking as well as visually interesting.

“Our performance was first and it was a success. Our hard work rehearsing paid off and it set the tone for the rest of the evening.”

Community Alcohol Partnerships bring together local retailers and licensees, trading standards, police, health services, schools and other agencies to tackle the problem of underage drinking and associated anti-social behaviour.

Boston’s CAP partners include the police, the borough council, public health, youth services, Addaction, Boston Mayflower and schools with backing from major retailers such as Tesco, Asda and the Co-op and independent retailers.

It has already seen every town off-licence receiving visits and free training along with signage to put on display.

One of the aims of Boston’s CAP is to reach younger audiences, making them aware of the dangers of alcohol earlier in life and looking to keep youngsters out of trouble as they grow.

It is hoped children will then pass on the messages to older family members such as parents.

Funding for CAPs is provided by all major alcohol retailers and a number of alcohol producers.