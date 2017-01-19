Campaign launched to get Lincolnshire’s Red Arrows immortalised in LEGO

A campaign has been launched to get Britain’s iconic Red Arrows, based in Lincolnshire, made into the next LEGO model.

The Squadron’s famous for performing dynamic loops, rolls, close passes and formation shapes with its nine fast-jets – flying as close as six feet apart at 350mph.

Officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows promote the best of British and inspire people of all ages with their teamwork and skills.

Flying distinctive Hawk jets, the team is the public face of the RAF and represent speed, agility and precision.

The Red Arrows is made up of highly-trained pilots, engineers and essential support staff.

The team has been performing since 1965 and, to date, displayed in 57 countries and appeared at major international occasions, such as the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Now a campaign has begun to get the iconic Red Arrow immortalised in LEGO.

The submission to LEGO Ideas reads: “For this LEGO Ideas submission, we have captured the passion and excitement of the Red Arrows and constructed the iconic BAE Systems Hawk T1 aircraft (powered by a Rolls-Royce engine) out of LEGO parts.

“Not only does this proposed Red Arrows Hawk LEGO model have functioning components (retractable undercarriage and opening cockpit canopy), it includes both a pilot and engineer minifigure (each wearing their iconic red and blue flying suits).

“This lifelike creation, inspired by LEGO Designer Mike Psiaki’s amazing sets, will provide LEGO fans of all ages with a fantastic building experience and endless hours of enjoyment!”

Support the campaign here