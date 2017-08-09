Celebration of local food and the vintage era

A garden centre near Boston is set to stage a free festival celebrating Lincolnshire food and days gone by.

Bell’s Gardening Outlet, in Lowfields, Benington, will hold the Lincolnshire Food and Vintage Festival on Saturday, August 12, from 10am to 4pm.

It is the second time the business has held the event, following on from a successful debut last year.

Among the attractions on the day will be the Great Lincolnshire Sausage Tasting Competition. This will see members of the public presented with eight sausages, produced by different local butchers, and asked to identify the business behind each one. Up for grabs, is a hamper of Lincolnshire butchers produce.

Proceeds from the competition will go to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Other attractions include: vintage crafts, a children’s activity area, a vintage tea and cake tent, a craft beer and Prosecco bar, live entertainment, and vintage cars and tractors.

For more, search for Lincolnshire Food and Vintage Festival on Facebook.