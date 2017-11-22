Chance to join in festive meal for 1,000 lonely people

Christmas is coming early for senior residents in the Boston area who are alone over the festive period.

One hundred lucky Boston Standard readers are being invited to join 1,000 pensioners in Skegness for a free three-course festive lunch, bingo and cabaret entertainment.

The massive community effort is being held over a whole week in December at the Grosvenor House Hotel on the seafront.

Readers from the Boston area are invited to join the party on Monday, December 11.

It was real-life Santa Claus Glyn Ettridge who came up with the idea to feed 1,000 pensioners in Skegness last year to try and prevent the loneliness many feel at this time of year through living alone or away from their families.

The result was a sparkling week of parties held in association the Skegness lodges of the RAOB (the Buffs) and Johnston Press, and hosted by Russ Sparkes and his team at the Grosvenor.

Mr Sparkes said: “We are delighted to open the parties up to the elderly readers of the Boston Standard, who we know have enjoyed lots of happy trips to Skegness over the years.

“Our hotel is right on the seafront and they will enjoy a free three-course Christmas dinner and entertainment - as well as a chance the see the Christmas lights on their way home.

“It will be an opportunity to reminisce, celebrate Christmas in style and even make new friends.

“Seeing the smiling faces of the areas seniors last year made it all worthwhile and we will make sure they have a good time again.”

Donations have already been agreed with local farms, businesses and charitable organisations, including Buckingham Emergency Food Appeal who gave much of the food last year.

Tickets will be available from today (Wednesday) for collection from Boston Stump shop on a first come first served basis.

Transport is not included but we would invite bus companies, taxis and volunteers who may like to help make someone’s Christmas on this special day.

Call 07774326173 or email chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk