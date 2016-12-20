Company wins business in South America

A Boston and Hull-based firm has secured a contract to supply 15 million of its transport tickets to a leading parking management firm in South America.

BemroseBooth Paragon is a supplier of parking and smart multi-modal transport tickets.

Sales and marketing director Richard Farmer described the South American deal, worth a six-figure sum, as the ‘perfect contract’ to allow the firm to utilise its specialisms at both its sites and ‘showcase [its] skills across the ticketing spectrum’.

He said: “We are so pleased to be finishing an already successful year on a high. We have reported positive performance from BBP as we have consolidated our offerings across each site, which has allowed us to invest in the product portfolio and consider the evolution of the business as our customers ticketing needs change.

“We know that ticketing is evolving and that we cannot stand still, but we also recognise the significance of supporting our customers during the transition from paper-based tickets to smart and more technologically advanced products.”