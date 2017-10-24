Creativ family business is up for two awards

A first generation business co-owned by a Boston-born and educated woman is up for a Midlands Family Business Award.

Dupree Creative, a full service brand development agency based in Castle Bytham, has been shortlisted for the ‘Best Use of Digital’ award.

Managing director Julie Dupree (nee Ingamells), who owns the company with her husband Martin, was educated at Kidwood Girls School and Boston College.

Established nearly 20 years ago, their business offers marketing skills to deliver growth and development for clients across an assortment of sectors.

The firm says this award is ‘a testament to the team building on their traditional marketing roots’ to encompass digital tactics including social media, website development and email marketing and becoming a leading agency for the international outdoor recreational, lifestyle, agricultural and defence markets.

Speaking about the nomination, Martin said: “It’s one thing measuring the success of our business through profit and loss spreadsheets and receiving praise from customers who appreciate your capabilities and efforts, but there’s nothing better for team morale than receiving independent recognition and praise when competing head to head with other businesses. We feel that having been shortlisted for Midlands Family Business Awards 2017 is a well-deserved achievement for our team and will spur us on to greater things in the future.”

Dupree Creative is also up for the People’s Choice award. Voting for this closes on Tuesday, October 31. To vote, visit www.familybusinessawards.co.uk