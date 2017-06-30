Cupcake Day adds to firm’s charity total

A regional solicitors with a base in Boston has been lending its support to the Alzheimer’s Society Cupcake Day.

Chattertons, which has eight branches across Lincolnshire and in Nottinghamshire, including one in Wide Bargate, Boston, raised £200 in just one day by staff baking cakes and selling them to their colleagues. They also played a series of cake-related games.

Every year the company votes on a charity to back and this year the chosen charity was the Alzheimer’s Society.

So far this year, it has raised more than £3,800 for the cause.

CEO Edward Conway said: “I am hugely proud of the team, who always impress me with how involved they become when we fundraise.

“As a company it’s important to us to support charities and throw ourselves into fundraising and it’s a great way to bring the team together as well.

“It’s a marvellous achievement to have raised £200 in just one day and I hope doing our little bit will go a long way in helping those who suffer from this cruel disease.”