Dealership claims national accolade

Staff at a car dealership near Boston are celebrating after winning national acclaim for their performance last year.

Drayton Motors, of The Drayton, Swineshead, has been presented with a Kia Dealer Excellence Award for 2016.

It picked up the honour at the Kia Motors (UK) Ltd annual dealer conference in Liverpool last Tuesday.

The award is based on performance in term of sales, after-sales, and customer satisfaction in the previous year.

More than 180 Kia dealerships across the country vie to take home the award.

Drayton Motors has only been eligible for the gong for the past three years after moving from the ownership of John Wright to Robin Wilson of Wilson and Co (KiA) ltd in February 2013; this is the first time it has won it.

Dealer principal Darren Bradford said he was ‘very proud’ to receive the award and paid tribute to the workforce at Drayton Motors or ‘the family’ as they are affectionately known.

“We have got a very strong and stable team, very friendly and passionate about what we do. To be able to bring [the award] home to the family was absolutely fantastic.”

He also thanked customers for their part in the business’ success.

“If we didn’t have them, we would not be where we are today so we are very grateful to them,” he said.

Speaking about the annual dealer conference, Paul Philpott, president and chief executive of Kia Motors (UK) Ltd, said: “It always makes me extremely proud to be part of Kia when I see the commitment our dealerships and their staff show, and it’s a privilege to be able to recognize and reward the best performing dealerships in a number of categories.

“Everyone within the Kia dealer network has worked very hard to achieve yet another record breaking year in 2016 and with ten new products coming to the UK in 2017 we’re excited to see the continued successes that this brings.”