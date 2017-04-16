Double accolade for car dealership

A car dealership in Boston is celebrating a double honour, including one which has been achieved by only a handful of retailers in the brand.

Listers BMW and Mini, in Sleaford Road, has recently joined the prestigious ‘20-star club’ for customer satisfaction.

This means customers have been awarding, on average, the sales and service for BMW and Mini five out of five in each area in their feedback questionnaires over a three-month period.

Only 28 retailers in the brand have achieved the feat since the Customer Satisfaction programme was launched by BMW UK in 2010.

As a celebration of their success, the management team from Listers BMW and Mini will join the BMW customer programmes manager, Sukh Bhamra, and other BMW UK delegates for lunch at the Claridge’s Hotel in Mayfair.

Listers Boston head of business Andy Worsley said: “It’s a fantastic achievement from everyone at the dealership to reach such a prestigious feat, and to be one of only 28 retailers to do so in six years is truly great. I’d like to thank everyone across BMW and Mini sales and service for their hard work.”

Alongside this, parts manager Chris Cook has been named BMW Parts Manager of the Year at the BMW Group Aftersales Conference 2017. Chris, who only started at the business in March last year, saw off the competition from the other 141 BMW retailers to take the title.

He said he was ‘immensely proud’ to accept the award.

He said: “After a whirlwind first year with the Listers Group and BMW, the award was a testament to my team’s ambition to achieve results while building our business and developing customer relationships.

“I couldn’t have achieved this recognition without my team’s continued support so a big thank you to them.”