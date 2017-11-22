Search

Eighty years of dedication recognised

Pictured (from left) Sue Ward-Toynton, sales assistant, stationery (10 years) Jacqui Roberts, restaurant assistant (10 years) Linda Foley, sales assistant, womens accessories (30 years) Jane Green, admin assistant (20 years) Richard Broadhead, managing director (back), and Sue Holland, business support manager (10 years).
Long service certificates have been presented to five members of staff at Oldrids, in Boston.

Taken together, their contribution to the retailer – founded in Boston in 1804 – spans 80 years.

The colleagues also received lapel pins, £150 of gift vouchers for each decade of continuous service, and an extra week’s holiday from the company as a thank you.

They are:

Managing director of Oldrids Richard Broadhead, who made the presentations, said: “It was a very great privilege for me, on behalf of the company, to present our colleagues with their long service awards and to recognise the marvellous achievement of a combined 80 years of dedicated service.

“I thank them all for their loyalty and hard work.”