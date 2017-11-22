Eighty years of dedication recognised

Long service certificates have been presented to five members of staff at Oldrids, in Boston.

Taken together, their contribution to the retailer – founded in Boston in 1804 – spans 80 years.

The colleagues also received lapel pins, £150 of gift vouchers for each decade of continuous service, and an extra week’s holiday from the company as a thank you.

They are:

l Sue Ward-Toynton, sales assistant, stationery (10 years)

l Jacqui Roberts, restaurant assistant (10 years)

l Linda Foley, sales assistant, women’s accessories (30 years)

l Jane Green, admin assistant (20 years)

l Sue Holland, business support manager (10 years).

Managing director of Oldrids Richard Broadhead, who made the presentations, said: “It was a very great privilege for me, on behalf of the company, to present our colleagues with their long service awards and to recognise the marvellous achievement of a combined 80 years of dedicated service.

“I thank them all for their loyalty and hard work.”