Endeavour hits first milestone

Celebrations have taken place after Boston’s community radio celebration marks one year since it took to the air waves.

107 Endeavour FM held at garden party at the Ridge Rooms recently to celebrate the milestone since it launched to FM as well as being online.

Station manager Dylan Taylor: “We’ve now been on air for one year and the listener response has been totally overwhelming.

“The guests have come in and we’ve got a glimpse of the wonderful diversity and interests that make up our community.

“A huge thank you to all our advertisers and supporters who have helped us bring community radio to Boston for one year.

“We’re very excited about our second year and we cannot wait to share it with Boston.”

Endeavour FM broadcasts 7am-11pm every day.

Prior to the launch last August, Endeavour had previously been broadcasting on FM on a temporary basis and had broadcast online through its website and various apps.

Endeavour started life in 2006 as Stump Radio which was based in Blackfriars Theatre.

Nine years since the current directors took over the running of the station, it has gone from strength to strength – starting at the former Haven Gallery and now at 116 High Street.

It has seen numerous volunteers go on to work in radio elsewhere, including at the BBC.

The station often broadcasts from live events including Boston United matches and the Christmas Lights Switch-on.

For more visit www.endeavourfm.co.uk