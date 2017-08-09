Family revving up for new venture

The family behind a New York-style restaurant and grill near Boston are set to open a new eatery, one inspired by their love of motor vehicles.

The owners of the Witham and Blues, in Main Road, Langrick, are counting down to the launch of the automotive-themed V-ATE.

Another preview shot.

The venture – billed as a ‘pit-stop dining experience’ – has been created in what was a function room at the Witham and Blues. However, it will be run separately, with only shared toilet facilities connecting the two.

The owners of the businesses – husband-and-wife Bob and Lesley Wilding and daughter and son-in-law Victoria and Neil Burden – have spent almost two years working on V-ATE.

It has seen them collect and transform an array of motor vehicle parts for the restaurant’s theme. A section of a Chevy Apache truck has become the bar, while the front-end of a Colin McRae-esque Subaru has become a table, to give just two examples. The family stress, however, ‘no cars were harmed in the making of V-ATE’.

“My Dad said he couldn’t bring himself to buy a car and chop it up,” Victoria said.

Another angle of the soon-to-launch V-ATE.

The family hope to create a franchise from V-ATE and initial feedback is promising, with sneak peek photographs posted on Facebook collecting 1,800-plus shares and 2,100 ‘likes’ in one week.

“It has gone crazy, absolutely crazy,” said Victoria.

The family are currently devising the menu, helped by Pilgrim Foods, of Boston, ahead of the opening on Friday, August 25.

Diners are asked to note V-ATE will operate a walk-in service only, so booking on this and other dates will not be available.

V-ATE will open at the end of the month.

Recruitment is also currently underway. See www.v-ate.com for more information.