Firm honoured for community work

A major food-to-go and fresh produce business based in Boston has been recognised for its work in the community in a national awards scheme.

Freshtime, in Marsh Lane, was awarded Pioneer in the Community at the 10th annual Co-op Pioneer Awards, held recently at Manchester Central Convention Complex.

Ethical trade champions ... the Co-op policy team with Freshtime's head of agronomy and corporate social responsibility Mel Miles (second in from the left), ethical trade officer Rick Fletcher and head of HR Jo Campling (second in from the right).

The awards recognise the achievements of the Co-op’s partners and suppliers.

Freshtime’s work in the community includes the contributions made by its charity, the Freshtime Futures Trust; launched in 2016, it works to help young people in Lincolnshire achieve their ambitions.

Other efforts have included: delivering interactive and educational sessions to pupils through its Freshtime Fun Club; hosting housing workshops, together with Boston Borough Council, to combat rogue landlords; supporting Lincolnshire Police with community workshops, sharing intelligence data regarding modern slavery and community issues; and sponsoring regional and national awards.

Steve Evans, managing director of Freshtime, said: “Helping the community is incredibly important to everyone at Freshtime and we are so humbled by this award win; it’s fantastic to be recognised for our efforts by one of our key customers.

“We’ve come a long way with our community initiatives, but I am keen to explore ways in which we can develop them and encourage the team to actively seek even more opportunities for us.”

l At a separate event held by the Co-op on the same date as the Pioneer Awards, Freshtime was recognised as one of five Ethical Trade Champions for its work in the efforts to raise ethical standards in the food industry last year.

This included the creation of a new post – ethical trade officer.