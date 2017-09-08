Firm unveils new range of homes

A Lincolnshire housebuilder currently at work at a multi-million pound development on the outskirts of Boston has launched a new range of house types.

Chestnut Homes made the unveiling at its Kings Manor project, in Coningsby.

The new house types will be rolled out to its other developments across the county, including The Quadrant – the 500-home build under way off the A16 at Wyberton, the company’s largest project to date.

David Newton, managing director of Chestnut Homes, said: “The new designs boast a fresh, modern style, while at the same time retaining the high build quality and unique character which our customers have come to expect over the years.

“The response to our new home designs at Kings Manor has been overwhelmingly positive and we look forward to building the new house types at other new sites in the future.”

The new house types range from two to four-bedrooms, bungalows and apartments, and feature modern open-plan layouts.

At the same time, Chestnut Homes has rebranded its build specification into three categories based on the square footage of the home: Premium, Premium Plus and Platinum. This is in response to changing demands of house buyers, it says.

Premium is the base-level specification, which will be applied to all future homes.

Buyers of the platinum specification will receive additional built-in extras such as two built-in wardrobes, a dishwasher, double fan oven and chrome fixtures.

Mr Newton added: “This specification rebrand offers home-hunters a clear and concise guide to what their home will include and the added benefits of upgrading to a higher spec.”