Firms launch new calendar to boost LIVES

Ringrose Law and DPS have produced a charity calendar which is for sale in aid of the LIVES charity.

Proceeds from the sale of the calendars will go towards training and equipping life-saving volunteer responders throughout Lincolnshire.

Ringrose Law invited members of the public to take their camera and explore Lincolnshire, from the Wolds to the coast, the Humber to the Wash.

Alex Bennett, marketing manager at Ringrose Law; “This is the fourth year we have run the competition and every year the quality of the photographs just get better and better. Thank you to everyone who entered and a big congratulations to all of the winners.”

Chris Strawson at DPS said: “It has been a pleasure putting together this calendar for our client Ringrose Law and helping to support LIVES.

“Let’s hope that lots of calendars are sold are we can raise more vital funds for this fantastic local charity.”

l The calendars can be purchased from Ringrose Law offices in Boston, the DPS office in Boston, at the upcoming Christmas market in Boston, or online at via www.lives.org.uk.