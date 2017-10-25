Five electric cars join taxi firm fleet

It was an electric dream come true for a Boston taxi firm when they received the delivery of five new hybrid cars.

Acorn Taxis has introduced the new ‘clean and green’ fleet in a bid to reduce their carbon footprint - with the new cars replacing five old petrol and diesel vehicles.

The move will also prepare them for the Government’s proposed ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by the year 2040.

Ben Chaplin, taxi operator at the firm, said: “The cars are better for the environment as they are cleaner and more fuel efficient. They represent a new image for Acorn Taxis and the Boston area.

“Although the hybrid cars are a large investment, lower fuel costs will mean long-term savings. We will continue to purchase new cars to replace the old petrol and diesel fleet.”

Acorn Taxis now has 90 cars in its fleet - with the five new hybrid models - two Ford Mondeos and three Toyota Prius - showing off their cleaner electric power with white bodywork and green lettering.

A spokesman for Acorn Taxis said: “The colouring represents the clean aspect of the vehicles’ emissions and differentiate them from the rest of the fleet so that people will know they are contributing to a cleaner environment when travelling with us.”

Hybrid vehicles include both electric motors and a petrol engines which the car alternates between to save fuel. When running only the electric motors the vehicles are silent.

The spokesman added: “The addition to the fleet represents a major investment in clean technology for Acorn.

“Passengers will notice that the vehicles include new style taxi meters that are integrated into the rear view mirrors inside the car, which allows rear seat passengers to see the taxi fare.”