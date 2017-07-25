Foursome clock up 120 years’ service

Four colleagues at a supermarket in Boston have been congratulated on a combined 120 years’ service.

The foursome from Asda, in Lister Way, were among more than 1,100 employees from the business recognised for long periods of service at its Big Anniversary Awards last Tuesday.

The event was held at the Grade I listed Wentworth Woodhouse, in Rotherham, and honoured contributions of 25, 30, 35, 40, and 45 years.

Together, this amounted to 30,671 years’ service.

Hosted by TV’s Claudia Winkleman, the event including a three-course meal, entertainment, and even a ride on a carousel.

Representing Boston was Jenny Bishop (checkouts – 25 years), Julie Taylor (grocery – 30 years), Ann Swain (news and magazines – 30 years), and Bryan King (bakery – 35 years). Bryan’s wife, Debbie was honoured at last year’s event after clocking up 30 years’ service.

Store manager Joe Murphy said: “Congratulations to all the colleagues from Asda Boston who are celebrating a ‘Big Anniversary’ with Asda this year!

“We are very proud of all our colleagues, and their ongoing commitment to the business.”

Asda came to Boston at the end of the 1980s following the acquisition of Gateway, opening on what is now the Boston Shopping Park, off Wide Bargate.

The event honoured contributions at businesses taken over by Asda during its life-span.

Mr Murphy: “These four colleagues’ collective total of 120 years of long service is fantastic – with the wealth of experience from all our colleagues contributing to the top-rate customer service which our shoppers recognise us for.

“A huge well done to everyone – and here’s to many more!”