Hat-trick of nominations for food firm

Boston-based food producer Freshtime has scored a hat-trick of nominations in a national awards scheme.

The Marsh Lane business has been shortlisted in The Grocer Own Label Food and Drink Awards for three salads it produces for the Co-op.

These are the ‘Irresistible King Prawn, Mango and Coconut Noodle Salad’, the ‘Irresistible Supergreen Salad’, and the ‘Moroccan Chicken Couscous Salad’.

The trio all appear in the Prepared Salads category.

The awards, held by The Grocer magazine, are the world’s biggest own-label competition. Now in their 13th year, they were established to encourage and reward innovation.

Mark Newton, managing director of Freshtime, said: “Our team works tirelessly to create innovative and enjoyable food that is healthy and ideal for consumers who need good quality convenient options, and it’s fantastic to have this recognised on a national scale.”

Representatives from Freshtime and the Co-op will join guests at the London Hilton, in Park Lane, for the awards ceremony on Friday, May 12.