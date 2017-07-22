Help for the unemployed with launch of job club

Out-of-work people in Boston are set to benefit from the launch of a national employment initiative in the town.

Since they were launched in 2012, CAP (Christians Against Poverty) Job Clubs have grown to a network of 163 across the UK, helping more than 1,000 people into work.

Now, thanks to volunteers who have undergone training with the CAP charity, Boston will be getting its own.

The clubs, the charity says, are based on three Cs – course, community, and coaching.

A spokesman said: “The eight-week course provides those looking for work with skills and abilities, such as CV writing, interview technique and the value of volunteering.

“This course runs alongside our supportive peer-to-peer community, where those looking for work can share their experiences, struggles and advice.

“In addition each person is given one-to-one coaching to develop their strengths and identify other opportunities, such as volunteering or a college course.”

The Boston Job Club manager will be Carol Lidgett. She said: “It’s about giving people back their pride.”

The club will run weekly started on Thursday, from 1pm to 3pm, at The Restore Church, which can found on the junction of Station Street and Tower Street, near the bus station. There is no charge.

To find out more about CAP Job Clubs or to book your place, visit www.capjobclubs.org or call 0800 328 0006.