Holiday cottages business near Boston wins its ninth award

A self-catering holiday cottages business near Boston has just added another gong to their total - now standing at a whopping nine awards.

Elms Farm Cottages in Hubberts Bridge won the ‘Self-Caterer of the Year’ title at the recent Select Lincolnshire awards for food, drink and hospitality.

Elms Farm Holiday cottages, Boston.

The annual awards showcase and celebrate local produce and quality from Lincolnshire’s billion-pound food and farming economy.

Elms Farm Cottages, run by husband and wife Carol and John Emerson, were ‘delighted’ to win the award and say they are happy to be doing their bit to boost tourism in the Boston area.

“We are delighted to collect the award for our holiday cottages,” said Carol.

“Self-catering holidays are becoming more popular with many families and groups of friends looking for short breaks or holidays.

“We have seen and increase in tourism and business visitors to the area and it is encouraging to see Boston now has its own ‘Visit Boston’ website for visitors to find out what events are on in the area. Many guests enjoy visiting Boston, the RSPB at Frampton Marsh and the surrounding area which means they are also spending in the local shops, restaurants and pubs.”

The nine time award-winning holiday cottages are in converted barns and stables - and proving popular with holiday makers looking to explore Lincolnshire’s fenland and coastal attractions. And if the nine awards were not enough of an accolade, Elms Farm is also rated number one on TripAdvisor for places to stay in Boston, achieving the website’s 2017 Certificate of Excellence.

Next month they are also in line for award number 10 - having been nominated in the Lincolnshire Life Taste of Excellence Awards.