Housing operators form partnership

Two housing associations, one with its head office in Boston, have announced a new partnership.

The agreement will see Longhurst Group, based on Endeavour Park, in Boston, merge with Peterborough’s Axiom Housing Association.

Longhurst Group currently owns and manages more than 19,000 properties across the Midlands and East of England, while Axiom has more than 2,200 homes across Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, and Lincolnshire and provides housing and services to 5,500-plus people.

They say the partnership will help deliver 700 new homes and maintain the provision of comprehensive care and support services.

Longhurst Group chief executive Julie Doyle said: “The most satisfying aspect of this partnership is that it will help us to deliver exactly what the country needs. We believe that it is integral for housing associations to not only build more homes, but to ensure that people have access to the best quality care.

“There is a greater pressure for the sector to do more for our customers and we feel that by working together, with stronger finances, greater resources and shared knowledge, we can provide even better services.”

After Axiom joins Longhurst Group (on July 3), its current chief executive Alan Lewin has chosen to step down from his role and leave the organisation.

He said: “The association is currently celebrating its 50th year and I am confident that joining Longhurst Group will guarantee another 50 years of excellent housing and care provision.”

The partnership is expected to grow Longhurst Group’s turnover to more than £160 million within five years and generate a 30 per cent operating margin.