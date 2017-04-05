How to find out if someone is ‘stalking’ you on Facebook

Facebook has introduced a new feature which allows users to see who has been looking at their profile.

Many users will have scrolled through somebody’s posts and photos and making sure they don’t ‘like’ anything, just in case.

Well, a new feature of Facebook might change things, The Mirror reports.

Facebook isn’t going to immediately switch to become similar to LinkedIn and reveal to its users who’s been on their profile.

They have always said they have no plans to reveal this data and, by and large, this remains the case as it would dissuade many of its 1.86 billion users from utilising the site as fully as Facebook would like.

However, the site has introduced a new feature which means you may need to exercise a little more caution.

Facebook recently rolled out its ‘Stories’ feature to all of its mobile users.

Similar to the same feature on Instagram, Facebook Stories are short user-generated photo and video collections which can be viewed twice and then disappear after 24 hours.

You can see how many people viewed your story AND who has specifically looked at each piece of content within your story.

So while you can resume perusing profiles in sweet anonymity, it’s no longer 100 per cent across all of the site’s features.