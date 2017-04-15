Improving efficiency at pet food firm

Staff at a family-run pet food manufacturer near Boston have completed a 12-month training programme designed to improve efficiency.

Colleagues at Fold Hill Foods, in Old Leake, developed their knowledge in a range of areas through the apprenticeships in Business Improvement Techniques, including health and safety, effective team work, visual management systems, and continuous improvement.

The programme was delivered by leading independent training provider Skills Training UK.

General manager Brian Allen said: “Moving a business forward is not as simple as just buying a new machine. You need to work with your employees and find ways for them to make positive change. We must ensure our workforce has the skills to do their jobs in the most efficient and effective manner.

“That’s why using Skills Training UK has been so great. The teams are taking what they learnt and putting it to real, practical use – we’ve already seen some significant gains in terms of time saving and waste reduction.”