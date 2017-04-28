Jobs to be created through new supermarket for Boston

Fifteen new jobs are set to be created through the opening of a new supermarket in Boston.

mint, spelt with a lowercase m, is set to open opposite the former Morrisons premises, off Horncastle Road, what is now Food Warehouse, on the Boston Shopping Park, at the end of next month.

The new store will officially open on the Boston Shopping Park on Saturday, May 27, and there will be a special recruitment day before then to allow workers to apply for the new jobs being created.

The recruitment day will take place at Fydell House, in South Street, Boston, on Wednesday May 10, from 10am until 2pm. Those interested in applying for positions at mint can meet the existing team, learn more about the new supermarket and find out about the job roles that are available.

“mint is a new concept in supermarkets, offering a British aesthetic and high-quality branded products at an affordable price,” said David Lambert, Operations Manager at mint. “mint saves the shopper from having to visit two or three stores to get their big weekly shop. It’s all under one roof: meat, bread, cakes, dairy, British brands and alternative brands.

“Shoppers will be able to find all their favourite brands at mint, such as PG Tips, Paxo, Cadbury, Aunt Bessie’s, Colman’s, Hellmann’s and Heinz. But directly alongside these we will also stock more affordable alternative products and goods.

“Fresh local produce will also be one of our strong points: at mint you’ll be able to buy high-quality local cheese, meat, bread, fruit, vegetables and dairy produce.

“In fact, shopping at mint gives people choice and real savings, something we all are looking for.”

Mr Lambert said mint is looking forward to meeting its future employees at the recruitment day.

“We want to open up these opportunities to as many people as possible, which is why we decided to hold a recruitment day.

“We’ve had an encouraging response to our initial advertising for staff, but we still have 15 positions to fill. We will shortlist and interview people as part of the open recruitment process on Wednesday, May 10.

“If you think you’d like to work in one of Lincolnshire’s most exciting new businesses come along to Fydell House on 10th May and talk to our team about what we can offer.”

Mr Lambert added that the opening of the Boston store is just the beginning for mint.

“This company has big ambitions and we’re delighted to open the first of a planned chain of stores across the UK in Boston,” he said.

If you are interested in working for mint either email your CV to info@fastprogress.co.uk or bring it along to the recruitment day.