Kirton store wins top retailer award

Costcutter in Kirton has beaten off competition from 2,200 UK stores to be named ‘Food-To-Go Retailer of the Year’.

The business, owned by the Keshwara family since 1986, picked up the award at the Costcutter Supermarkets Group Retailer Awards for the team’s complete transformation of the store to reflect modern shopper needs.

Suenita and Manjula Keshwara and their team were commended for their fresh ideas, foresight in terms of range selection, commitment to providing the very best selection of food-to-go meals, freshly baked items, European foods and passion for their local community.

Commenting on the award, Mrs Keshwara said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have won this award. We pride ourselves on providing our community with outstanding customer service and store standards, as well as an extensive range of food-to-go, fresh, chilled, frozen and ambient groceries to meet all of our customers shopping needs.”

Describing how they had capitalized on the breadth of Costcutter’s modular range and store development options, She said: “This year we’ve really invested, spending £150,000 on transforming the store.

“We introduced a dedicated food-to-go section, which features a coffee machine, hot foods, plus a range of fantastic meal deals. We’re now able to offer meal deals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

As part of the Costcutter’s Shopper First Programme, insight into the needs of local shoppers has been pivotal to the store’s success: “In response to shopper insights into both our international and local communities, we’re now stocking a range of European foods which are proving incredibly popular,” Mrs Keshwara added: “We have also partnered with local food producers for our meat, fruit, vegetables, bread and flowers.”