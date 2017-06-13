‘Largest legal firm in town’ is formed

A Boston solicitors has teamed up with a Lincolnshire law firm, creating ‘the largest legal firm in the town’.

Bambridges Solicitors has joined forces with Ringrose Law, it has been announced.

Existing partners and staff of Bambridges Solicitors have relocated to Ringrose Law’s head office in Boston. All local clients will be dealt with at the firm’s Boston office at Endeavour House, in Gilbert Drive.

It has seen Bambridges’ current directors Sarah Spencer and Dennis Bambridge take on roles of partner and consultant respectively.

With 140-plus staff and nine partners, Ringrose Law has grown from a family-operated business to one of the largest legal practices across Lincolnshire and Newark.

Paul Cooper, senior partner at Ringrose Law, said: “Our acquisition of Bambridges is another important milestone in the firm’s development and we’re delighted to have their experienced team of solicitors and legal advisors joining us. Bambridges has always had a strong reputation in Boston, as have we, bringing the two firms together allows us to develop our service offerings and become the largest legal firm in the town.”

Bambridges, a familiar name in Boston for more than 17 years, specialises in wills and probate, family law, litigation, residential, and commercial property.

Sarah Spencer, of Bambridges, said: “We’re delighted to be joining a firm that has years of experience providing legal advice to people in Boston and surrounding areas. We are currently seeing huge imminent changes in the provision of legal services. Ringrose Law has the breadth and depth of legal skills to be able to offer a quality service in the coming new legal environment while retaining the benefits to clients of local independent offices.”