Last chance to get in running for an award

A final plea has been made for entries for Greater Lincolnshire’s Construction and Property Awards.

Organised by the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, the event was held for the first time in February.

All businesses working in the construction and property sector in Greater Lincolnshire are eligible to apply to take part in the awards, sponsored by City of Lincoln Council.

It is free to enter and businesses can make submissions in more than one category.

The categories are: Heritage Project of the Year, Residential Project of the Year, Sustainability Project of the Year, Agent of the Year, Apprentice/Young Achiever of the Year, Development Project of the Year (up to £5 million), and Development Project of the Year (over £5 million).

To enter, visit the website www.lincsconstructionand propertyawards.co.uk.

Alternatively, contact Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce by calling 01522 523333 or emailing Enquiries@Lincs-chamber.co.uk

The closing date is Friday, November 3.