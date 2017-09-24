Latest fall in out-of-work claimant count

The number of people claiming out-of-work benefits has fallen for the fourth month in a row, new figures reveal.

The borough’s claimant count dropped to 645 during August, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday.

It was only a small decrease (just five), but follows falls in July, June, and May which add up to 35.

The count is up by 30 on August 2016, but down by 25 on August 2015.

The message from Boston’s Jobcentre Plus, however, would suggest the tally could be set to drop more sharply than it has done in recent months.

It says, in addition to its ongoing efforts, it is currently assisting Oldrids and The Range with Christmas recruitment and also helping finding staff for expanding facilities at Boston Bowl.

Stuart Roberts, employer relations lead at the Lincoln Lane site, said: “There is an awful lot of good things going on.”

Any businesses looking for help in recruitment are invited to contact Mr Roberts on STUART.ROBERTS@dwp.gsi.gov.uk