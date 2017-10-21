Latest food businesses to achieve highest hygiene rating announced

The latest businesses to get full marks on their food hygiene inspections have been revealed.

Boston Borough Council’s inspectors have given a five rating in the Food Standard Agency’s Food Hygiene Rating Scheme to M&H Butchers, Wyberton; Salvation Army Citadel, Boston; St George’s Preparatory School, Boston; Bell Brothers Nursery, Boston; Travellers Rest and Leverton Pizzas; Three Horseshoes, Leverton; Boston & County Club; Butterwick Pre-school Playgroup; Pilgrim Hospital Day Nursery; Boston Spice; The Wheatsheaf Bar and Grill, Hubberts Bridge, Boston; Little Treasures Nursery, Kirton; Swinehead Institute Football Club; FM Lyell and Son, Boston.

Alison Means, the council’s environmental health manager, said: “It is pleasing for us, as professionals, and comforting for the public, as customers, to see an ever-increasing number of premises in this area achieving the highest rating for food hygiene.

“We would encourage all establishments to strive to meet the highest standards being achieved.”

The FSA scheme aims to help consumers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them information about the hygiene standards in restaurants, takeaways and food shops.

Eaters can search for information about hygiene standards at restaurants, takeaways and food shops at http://ratings.food.gov.uk