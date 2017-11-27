Lincolnshire goes online with new marketing website

It’s become easier for businesses to shout about Lincolnshire and everything the county has to offer thanks to a new website.

marketinglincolnshire.com has been launched as an online toolkit for Lincolnshire businesses, helping them to create tailored content to showcase the best things about living, working, visiting and investing in Lincolnshire.

The website, funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Lincolnshire County Council, allows businesses to create a Lincolnshire place marketing story relevant to their audience, complete with statistics, facts, photos and videos, and a customised digital page of information to share via email or social media.

Its purpose is to communicate, champion and promote all that is great about Lincolnshire and it was created for users who want to share the many reasons to live, work, invest or experience Lincolnshire with those outside the county.

Coun Colin Davie, Executive Member for Economy and Place at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We all know Lincolnshire is a great place to live, work and invest.

“However, it’s not unusual to meet people from outside the county who know nothing about us, which can be a real issue when you’re trying to attract potential investors and employees.

“This new website has a wealth of material that local businesses can incorporate within their own promotional and recruitment campaigns, helping to spread the word about all Lincolnshire has to offer.”