London Road store’s recipe for success

A Boston store is celebrating after being shortlisted among the top 100 UK independent shops.

London Road Bakery (Spar), has been named on the Independent Achievers Academy’s (IAA’s) Top 100 list, which celebrates the continuing success of independent shops across the UK.

The assessment is based on shops achieving excellence in serving their local shoppers across 12 core principles.

Shop owner Jacqui Dales, said: “We are absolutely thrilled.

“Me and my team have worked hard to achieve this and it’s great to be recognised for providing a service to our community.

“The shop on Newton’s Corner has been part of this community since it was built in the 1850s and we take great pride that it has evolved through the years into a store which is still loved by 21st century consumers.”

All the retailers who have participated receive a report that recognises their strengths and identifies opportunities for development.

A shortlist of shops will be announced on Monday, September 11, which will be judged by a panel of experts before 12 ‘category stars’ and an overall best shop will be revealed at an IAA Gala Dinner in London in November.

The event is run by Newtrade, and managing director Nick Shanagher said: “Top retailers use their symbol and franchise deals to provide a compelling consumer offer on cost, choice and convenience. But on top they are giving shoppers the control they need, with 95 per cent offering e-pay facilities like contactless. And they also deliver a brilliant in-store experience, confirmed by REL Field Marketing, which is what today’s shopper needs from a brick and mortar outlet.

“The Top 100 list recognises the hard work of the family business owners and their staff, which consumers repeatedly say they want to find in local stores.

“With our partners, the IAA benchmarking helps with the simple, small, smart things that make a difference so they can compete with the chain stores and Amazon.”