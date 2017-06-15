Search

Meat wars: Aldi announce 16oz steak for a fiver as Morrisons launch giant 1lb burger

Morrisons is set to create a burger four times the size of anything seen on supermarket shelves! The Daddy of all Burgers, made with 100% British beef, will weigh in at a full pound and cost just �3. Offering a whopping 300% more meat than the average quarter pounder. Jon Super/PA Wire Morrisons Father's Day Burger

Can your dad handle these big daddies?

Aldi and Morrisons seem to think they know what’s on the menu this Father’s Day - huge slabs of red meat.