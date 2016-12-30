More new homes for village

Donington could be set for nearly ten more new homes just over a month after a redevelopment of the village’s former Red Cow Hotel was approved.

A planning application for nine two and three-bedroom homes in Park Lane is to be considered by members of South Holland District Council’s planning committee tomorrow night.

The plans, if approved, would see a set of industrial units and a garage on land off Gleed Avenue, Donington, demolished to make room for the new properties to be built by Spalding-based Calderdale Homes (Eastern) Ltd.

A statement on the plans from agents acting for the developer said: “The site is currently occupied by a relatively large industrial building, loading/unloading and parking area, together with a second, smaller commercial building.

“These buildings are proposed to be demolished in favour of the redevelopment of the site for housing.”

A separate development involving 31 new apartment-type homes on the former Red Cow Hotel site was backed by planners at a district council meeting last November.

A report prepared for tomorrow’s meeting recommends approval of the Park Lane plans on the basis that “residential development in this location would significantly outweigh any disbenefits.”