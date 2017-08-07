More than £3,000 raised for charity

A Boston-based retailer has donated more than £3,000 to a motor neurone disease charity following a year of fundraising.

Oldrids and Downtown has presented £3,032 to the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MND) – the business’ Charity of the Year last year.

MNDA funds and promotes research into the condition and provides support to people affected by it.

MND describes a group of diseases that affect the nerves in the brain and spinal cord which tell the body’s muscles what to do. With MND, messages from these nerves gradually stop reaching the muscles, leading them to weaken, stiffen, and waste.

The money was raised by staff and customers through a range of fundraising events including raffles, cake bakes, and fancy dress days.

Madeleine Roux-Thomspon, store manager at Oldrids’ department store in Boston, said the cause was a personal one for the team.

She said: “I’m proud, on behalf of Oldrids and Downtown, to be able to support such an important charity, particularly because it is close to the heart of one of our team members.

“Joanne Brazier, who works on our Menswear and Sports department within Oldrids, nominated MND as our charity of the year in 2016 because her husband Nigel has suffered with motor neurone disease for nearly five years. Joanne wanted to ensure that we helped in some way by raising awareness of the disease.

“The energy and enthusiasm of all of the team contributed to a very successful fundraising campaign for MND and we’re delighted to have been able to donate this amount of money to such a worthy cause.”

This year’s chosen charity is The Macular Society.