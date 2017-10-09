MP opens new developments at village firm

Two significant developments at a business in Donington have been officially opened by MP for South Holland and The Deepings John Hayes.

The Minister of State at the Department for Transport and elected representative for Donington recently performed the honours at the GB Group, in High Street.

The GB Group is timber window and door manufacturer George Barnsdale and security operations GBSG Ltd and GB Monitoring.

The new developments opened by Mr Hayes were the George Barnsdale Research and Development Test Centre and the refurbished GBSG control room.

The test centre allows for the performance of George Barnsdale timber windows and door designs to be scrutinised against the relevant standards for air permeability, water-tightness, and resistance to wind.

The refurbished control room – the Remote Video Response Centre and Alarm Receiving Centre – provides cutting-edge technology that allows businesses and homeowners to take advantage of 24-hour monitoring of their security and fire risks.